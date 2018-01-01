Low-income residents to receive help from $2.3 million grant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Gov. Kay Ivey has created a grant to award $2.3 million to low-income residents in Alabama to help them find employment and improve their quality of life.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that the Community Services Block Grants will help 20 community action agencies throughout the state. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs are administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

A recent study states that Alabama's Community Action Agencies recently scored in the top 25 percent of all community action agencies in the United States.

The Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity was rewarded the most with $295,190.

