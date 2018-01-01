Tuscaloosa ticket broker says demand lower than expected for Sugar Bowl

It may be a big game, but a Tuscaloosa ticket broker says demand to get into this year's Sugar Bowl, between Alabama and Clemson, just hasn't been as high as she expected.



"There's a decent demand for it, just because it's in New Orleans and there's some draw from the Alabama fan base to go to New Orleans," T-Town Tickets Owner Candice Carden said.

"But as far as what I thought it was going to be, especially because we weren't sure if we were going to get in or not, the demand is much lower than we've seen in past years."

Carden says with a few exceptions, demand for tickets in the College Football Playoff games has not been as great as during the Bowl Championship Series era. She believes cost is a factor in that.



"It's just hard for people to do both the playoff and the National Championship, and do all that travel. Most of the time you see people just picking. Either they pick to go to this one or they hold off and hope we get into the next one. It's just hard on people's wallets to do both."



Carden says in the days before the game, she has been seeing Sugar Bowl tickets selling for less than face value. Carden also expects tickets to be readily available outside the game.



Carden says last year's National Championship ticket was in high demand, and she expect this year's ticket to be, as well. The game will be played in Atlanta, and Carden says for three of the four possible teams that will play in the game, many fans live within a short driving distance.



