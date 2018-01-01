All lanes blocked on I-65 SB in Chilton Co. due to overturned tanker, hazmat situation

All lanes are blocked as multiple crews respond to a hazmat situation on I-65 Southbound in Chilton County.

A tanker overturned at mile marker 214 around 3 a.m., about a mile north of Chilton Co. rest stops. Lanes are expected to be shut down from mile markers 212 to 219 until the early afternoon.

There was a small fuel leak that has been contained. The tanker is still full and crews will have to unload the fuel before the tanker can be turned upright.

The driver was not injured in the wreck.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.