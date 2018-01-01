FIRST ALERT UPDATE: The dangerous cold has arrived!

Happy New Year! We start the year with a hard freeze warning and a wind chill advisory in effect. Temperatures will range from 10 to 20 degrees and even a few northern counties could experience single digit lows by Tuesday morning. This kind of cold can cause exposed water pipes to freeze and possibly burst, as well as kill sensitive vegetation.



The wind chill advisory includes Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Jefferson, St. Clair, Etowah, Cherokee, Blount, Cullman, Winston and Marion counties both this and Tuesday morning. The wind will create feels like temperatures ranging from 5 above to zero. Skin exposed to this kind of cold for 30 minutes can cause frostbite. Cover up and protect your pets too! Hypothermia is also a concern if exposed too long to this kind of cold.

Make sure your pets have a warm, dry place to rest with plenty of food and unfrozen water during this cold outbreak!

Temperatures will not make it above freezing until perhaps briefly on Tuesday afternoon. Maximum temperatures this time of year are 54 degrees and minimum temperatures are 34 degrees and our highs will be closer to the normal low. This will be the coldest start to a year than compared to the last 5. Temperatures will rise to near 30 degrees but feel much colder because of the wind. The weather is perfect for lighting a fire and staying inside and watching a Bowl Game that’s for sure.

Wednesday will be the warmest day this week and high temperatures should push the 40-degree mark. Dry weather prevails during this frigid stretch. Low temperatures this week will stay in the teens. Milder weather doesn’t arrive until the weekend.

