Bills end 17-year playoff drought with win and help

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams (95) congratulates tight end Nick O'Leary (84), after O'Leary scored a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in ...

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (23) tackles Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. To the right is Buffalo Bills defen...

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) is driven off the field after he was injured on a play, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) looks to pass, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams (95) and a group of players fall to the ground in celebration after Williams scored a touchdown, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, De...

By STEVEN WINE

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills snapped the longest current non-playoff drought in North American pro sports with a 22-16 victory Sunday at Miami and Cincinnati's victory at Baltimore. The Bills hadn't made the postseason since 1999.

Buffalo (9-7) will travel to Jacksonville next weekend in a wild-card game.

The Bills' anxiety was compounded by the loss of 1,000-yard rusher LeSean McCoy with a right ankle injury. He was carted off the field in the third quarter.

The frustration of a disappointing season got the best of the Dolphins (6-10) with 6:21 left, when receiver Jarvis Landry, running back Kenyan Drake and offensive lineman Jake Brendel were ejected following a fight. Landry was cited for disrespecting an official, and Drake for throwing his helmet 20 yards in anger. Unsportsmanlike conduct penalties were called against both teams.

The undisciplined Dolphins, who came into the game with the second-most penalties in the NFL, had 14 for 145 yards.

Buffalo punctuated the victory with a 1-yard touchdown run by defensive tackle Kyle Williams, who is in his 12th and perhaps final season with the Bills. Williams and his teammates celebrated the first score of his career with choreographed back flops in the end zone.

Golf great Jack Nicklaus wore Bills gear and a smile watching from the stands as his grandson, tight end Nick O'Leary, caught Tyrod Taylor's 26-yard touchdown pass.

The Dolphins scored a touchdown with 1:56 left and recovered the ensuing onside kick, but Jordan Poyer's interception sealed the win for Buffalo.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.