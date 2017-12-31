Peach Bowl Live Blog: Auburn vs. UCF

Injured Auburn running back Kamryn Pettway didn't travel with the team and won't play in the Peach Bowl.

The countdown to the 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is on as we are just three days away from the showdown between UCF and Auburn.

Tigers focused on themselves heading into Peach Bowl

It looks like Auburn Running Back Kerryon Johnson will be good to go for the Peach Bowl. Johnson has practiced all week in Atlanta and it seems the junior is back to his old self.

At 11:30 a.m. Central Standard Time, the Auburn Tigers have a chance to replace the last memory they had of playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Auburn, UCF set to hit the field in Peach Bowl

Auburn didn't like how its last game in Mercedes Benz Stadium went so it's taking another crack at it in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The Peach Bowl traditionally places an SEC squad against an ACC team but this year the SEC runner-up will take on the champions from the American Athletic Conference.

The Tigers go into the game at 10-3 while Central Florida comes in at 12-0.

Follow the action below in our Live Blog.

