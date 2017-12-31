Unrelenting cold takes aim at the Deep South as 2017 closes

By JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Bitterly cold temperatures spreading across the Deep South will be potentially deadly, as freezing weather will likely last for several days in a region more accustomed to brief bursts of arctic air than night after night below zero.

Frozen pipes and dead car batteries were concerns from Louisiana to Georgia as overnight temperatures in the teens were predicted across the region.

This summer, when Atlanta's largest homeless shelter closed, its longtime director worried that people would die on the streets.

The upcoming week could test whether she was right, as advocates say they've seen far more homeless people living outside this winter than in previous years. The temperature in Atlanta is expected to dip into the low 20s on New Year's Eve, and plunge into the teens Monday and Tuesday night.

