FIRST ALERT: Latest winter advisories and warnings

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight tonight through noon Tuesday and a Hard Freeze Watch is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning. In addition, a Winter Weather Advisory continues until 6 p.m. this evening. Then for northern areas of Central Alabama, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday and again from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday. So the New Year starts out very cold as frigid air arrives Monday morning even as the moisture and cold front push south and east. We will also experience breezy conditions which will make morning lows feel like single digits for most areas both Monday and Tuesday mornings. Wind chills in North Alabama may approach zero, hence, the Wind Chill Advisory. A number of locations will not even make it above freezing either Monday or Tuesday.

So the Hard Freeze Warning does include both Monday and Tuesday mornings. Tuesday afternoon highs will eventually break freezing with Wednesday afternoon highs near 40. However, Wednesday evening into Thursday we will experience another surge of cold air leading to high temps across Central Alabama only reaching the 33 to 37 degree range Thursday and Friday afternoons. Overnight lows each night will generally be in the teens area wide. Such a prolonged period of cold weather can be very dangerous for people, pets and plants so it is essential to take necessary precautions. Long range forecasts do show some moderation in temperatures to more near normal levels in a week or so. In the meantime, please be careful!

