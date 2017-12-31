New surgical robots receive funds through college foundation

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - The University of South Alabama foundation board has approved $4.6 million to the university including funds toward new surgical robots.

Al.com reports that $1.7 million of the total funds will be used toward two DaVinci surgical robotics systems. Health officials at the university say the systems would have a major impact on the school's medical center.

Allocations included $1,735,049 to the South Alabama Endowment. A foundation representative said that amount, and a similar amount foundation leaders expect to approve at the next semi-annual meeting in June, will pay for the two robots.

The foundation's semi-annual contributions totaled $4,609,556, spread across several dozen scholarship funds, professor endowments and support funds. In the 2016-2017 fiscal year, the foundation gave a total of $9.6 million to the university.

