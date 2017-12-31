FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Threat for Winter Weather remains low Sunday morning

So far, we've seen no travel issues and temperatures are warmer than forecast across the area thanks to cloud cover that arrived overnight.

We are watching some precipitation to our south, but fortunately that is falling in temperatures that are well above freezing. Demopolis is reporting some light drizzle.



High resolution forecast models keep this light rain/drizzle mainly south of I-20 through the morning hours. Timing is in our favor. When the extremely cold air arrives during the late afternoon/evening, the moisture will be gone which is good news.



At this point, I would not cancel any travel plans. Please remain close to weather information through the day for any changes. If problems were to develop, it would happen before noon and south of I-20 mainly on elevated roadways.

Overall, impacts looks low. The big news will be the bone-chilling and "pipe-busting" weather tonight with overnight lows in the mid to upper teens. Expect this Arctic air to linger for much of the week.



