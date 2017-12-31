FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory through 6 p.m. Sunday

A Wind Chill Advisory is now in effect for Monday and Tuesday for dangerous wind chills below zero at times. A Winter Weather Advisory continues through 6 p.m. today.

Light freezing rain and ice pellets expected. The ice will result in slippery conditions on sidewalks, roads and bridges. Ice accumulations less than a tenth of an inch are expected.

A very cold air mass will be in place across the West Central Alabama with temperatures falling into the lower 30s in many locations. Light precipitation will move into West Alabama just before sunrise. This mixture will last through the morning before tapering off from north to south during the afternoon. Although precipitation chances are not high what precipitation does fall will likely be in the form of freezing rain.

As the precipitation shifts south during the day drier air will move in from the north bringing cold temperatures for the rest of the week. The bitter cold air will begin to take hold of the area overnight with low temperatures falling into the low teens to near 20 degrees for the remainder of the week.

Some areas could see single digits Tuesday and Wednesday mornings in the northern half of the area. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight tonight through Wednesday morning and may need to be extended through the latter part of the week if the very cold air lingers. Temperatures will begin to modify by the end of the week as temperatures climb to near 40 in the afternoon.

