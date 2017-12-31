FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory through 6 p.m. Sunday

A suspect is in custody facing a possible attempted murder charge.More >>
A suspect is in custody facing a possible attempted murder charge.More >>
So far, we've seen no travel issues and temperature are warmer than forecast across the area thanks to cloud cover that arrived overnight.More >>
So far, we've seen no travel issues and temperature are warmer than forecast across the area thanks to cloud cover that arrived overnight.More >>
A Wind Chill Advisory is now in effect for Monday and Tuesday for dangerous wind chills below zero at times. A Winter Weather Advisory continues through 6 p.m. today.More >>
A Wind Chill Advisory is now in effect for Monday and Tuesday for dangerous wind chills below zero at times. A Winter Weather Advisory continues through 6 p.m. today.More >>
Most areas will remain below freezing through most of Wednesday. Parts of our area could drop into the single digits Monday night as lows average near 12°.More >>
Most areas will remain below freezing through most of Wednesday. Parts of our area could drop into the single digits Monday night as lows average near 12°.More >>