Auburn, UCF set to hit the field in Peach Bowl

The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.More >>
Ole Miss junior defensive lineman Breeland Speaks is electing to forgo his senior year of college and enter his name for the upcoming 2018 National Football League Draft, he announced Tuesday.More >>
The offensive lineman signed with LSU after a stellar two seasons at Northwest. Lewis is a two-time NJCAA All-American.More >>
An upset complete. No. 12 UCF finished off a 34-27 win in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to finish 13-0 on the season.More >>
At 11:30 a.m. Central Standard Time, the Auburn Tigers have a chance to replace the last memory they had of playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.More >>
It looks like Auburn Running Back Kerryon Johnson will be good to go for the Peach Bowl. Johnson has practiced all week in Atlanta and it seems the junior is back to his old self.More >>
The countdown to the 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is on as we are just three days away from the showdown between UCF and Auburn.More >>
Injured Auburn running back Kamryn Pettway didn't travel with the team and won't play in the Peach Bowl.More >>
The Auburn Tigers have returned to Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first time since their loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship game.More >>
Former Auburn running back was arrested last week on child porn charges in Gwinnett County, Georgia.More >>
Here are the early signing period classes for Auburn, Alabama, Troy and ASU: 2018 Auburn early signing day roster.More >>
Auburn University has just added a new quarterback to the mix. John Franklin of East Mississippi Community College tweeted a video of himself signing his letter of intent.More >>
