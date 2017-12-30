Kerryon Johnson: 'I feel 100 percent' going into Peach Bowl

It was yet another high-scoring affair in the fourth edition of the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl. Middle Tennessee came out on top with a 35-30 win over Arkansas State.

Scott Frost of Central Florida is The Associated Press coach of the year after leading UCF to an unbeaten season and spot in the Peach Bowl.

Lane Kiffin ended his first Florida Atlantic season with a flourish, as the Owls rolled past Akron 50-3 in the Boca Raton Bowl.

A list of the top sports stories of 2017 in balloting by AP members and editors.

The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.

Saturday was an opportunity for the Auburn offense to meet with the media ahead of Monday's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl showdown with UCF. A big topic was the health of star running back Kerryon Johnson.

The Auburn offense is looking to feast on a Knights Defense that has given up over 1200 yards and 97 points over its last 2 games.

When the Tigers offense is clicking, they are tough to slow down. In Auburn's 10 wins this season, the Tigers are averaging 41 points per game to just 12 points in their three losses.

Some good news for the Tigers, after being banged up in the Iron Bowl, it looks like Auburn Running Back Kerryon Johnson will be good to go for the Peach Bowl. Johnson has practiced all week in Atlanta and it seems the junior is back to his old self.

"I feel 100 percent, finally, or as close to 100 percent as you can get as this point. I felt really good. I've been running like my old self and making moves like my old self. It's giving me confidence and making me happy and I'm ready to see what I can do in the real game now," said Johnson.

"He's been great. He's practiced every day. Looks like the old Kerryon to me. Excited to get him back out on the field," said Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

The Peach Bowl kicks off at 11:30 Central Standard Time Monday from Meredes-Benz Stadium.

