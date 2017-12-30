Police charge 3 with attempted murder after shooting of Birmingham officer

Birmingham police charged three men with attempted murder on Saturday for their involvement in a shooting that left an officer wounded.

Montrell Towns, Duane Jones and Lilbrian Ladd also face charges for discharging into an occupied vehicle. The attempted murder charge carries a bond of $250K and the discharging into an occupied vehicle charge carries a $150k bond.

Police say Towns and Jones were caught within hours of the shooting.

K-9 units found Towns hiding under a vehicle.

Officers found Jones in the area.

Ladd turned himself in.

The suspects will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

