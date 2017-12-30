Family: 2 missing children in Shelby Co. have been found - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Family: 2 missing children in Shelby Co. have been found

By Jordan Smith, Digital Content Producer, News & Sports
and Lydia Hu, Anchor/Reporter
Source: Shelby Co. Sheriff's Office
SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The family of a missing child in Shelby County said their child and another missing child have been found.

Investigators say 12-year-old Riley Payne Swindal and 15-year-old Ella Elizabeth Cull had not been seen since Dec. 29 in the Meadow Croft Circle area around 2 p.m.

