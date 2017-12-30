Deputies searching for 2 missing children in Shelby Co.

Deputies in Shelby County are looking for two missing children.

Investigators say 12-year-old Riley Payne Swindal and 15-year-old Ella Elizabeth Cull have not been seen since Dec. 29 in the Meadow Croft Circle area around 2 p.m.

Anyone with details on their whereabouts should call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (205) 669-4181.

