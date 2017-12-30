Suspect facing attempted murder charge after high speed chase

A suspect is in custody facing a possible attempted murder charge.

According to Lt. John Riley of ALEA, Steele police attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver took off and a chase ensued.

Ashville and Springville police were also in pursuit. On I-59 South on ramp at exit 156, the driver hit a guard rail ending the chase.

Officers approached the driver who then put the vehicle in reverse attempting to run over the officers.

Officers then opened fire on the vehicle. One bullet struck the driver who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Nicholas Power of Anniston. Power is currently in custody and is being charged with reckless driving, attempting to elude, and could face attempted murder charges.

Exit 156 on ramp to I-59 South is closed for investigation.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.