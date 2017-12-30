Political scandals dominate Alabama's top stories of 2017

By The Associated Press



MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Scandal-infused politics dominated Alabama's top news in 2017, with a Senate race that featured allegations of sexual misconduct and allegations of an affair in the governor's office both drawing national attention.

The race for a U.S. Senate seat turned upside down when Republican candidate Roy Moore was confronted with allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls decades ago when he was in the 30s. Moore had been considered the front-runner but ultimately lost to Democrat Doug Jones.

Another who fell from grace in 2017 was Gov. Robert Bentley. He resigned and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor campaign finance charges to avoid impeachment. Kay Ivey took over as governor.

