FIRST ALERT for freezing rain on Sunday morning and then Arctic air for the New Year

A FIRST ALERT for freezing rain starting at 3 a.m. Sunday and lingering potentially as late as 6 p.m. Sunday for portions of Central Alabama. A Winter Weather Advisory includes areas along and south of the line from Verbena to West Blocton to Samantha to Sulligent. Freezing rain is expected across this area and a tenth of an inch of ice is possible which will create slippery conditions on elevated surfaces first, like bridges, overpasses and walkways and then some roads.

A Hard Freeze Watch goes into effect late Sunday night through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the teens most places during the morning hours. Prolonged below freezing temperatures could cause exposed water pipes to freeze or burst so be sure to protect them. This will also kill sensitive vegetation.

Today is transition day and the last day we will see temperatures close to normal. The normal high is 54 degrees and the normal low is 34 degrees. After today, temperatures will be closer to the normal low for highs. It’s a perfect day to winterize your home and think about protecting people, pets, property and pipes for the expected Arctic cold ahead.

Arctic air starts to build in from the north on Sunday morning and Gulf moisture lifts northward at the same time. There will be a shallow cold layer at the surface but a warmer layer aloft which will mean rain will fall but freeze on contact. Be ready for this glaze of ice if you are under the advisory. Temperatures will struggle on Sunday to rise above freezing. The wintry weather exits east by Sunday evening and travel conditions improve for Bowl Game travelers. Rain will impact travelers on Sunday heading to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl and then it will feel like it’s in the lower 30s on Monday due to blustery conditions. The travel weather looks just fine for folks heading to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl but outside it will feel like it’s in the 20s.

We ring in the New Year with feels like temperatures in the single digits! High temperatures will generally be in the 30s this upcoming week and lows in the teens.

Tracking an icy threat on Sunday and Arctic air on WBRC Fox 6 News this morning,

Jill Gilardi WBRC First Alert Certified Meteorologist