FIRST ALERT: Sleet and freezing rain possible in some areas Sunday

FIRST ALERT: We're watching Sunday closely for some icy patches. It is possible we could see a few travel impacts in West Alabama between 6 a.m. and Noon. I would be especially careful on elevated roadways. There is still a threat for a wintry mix early Sunday for areas west of I-65. Impacts at this point appear minor based on current data, but because of the incredibly cold air coming into the area, this is a situation that needs to be monitored for changes. The Arctic blast will mean incredibly cold temperatures going into early Monday. We'll see mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper teens.

WEEKEND TRAVEL: I would be especially careful when traveling west this weekend. There is a higher probability of icy travel in Mississippi. This could impact travel to the Sugar Bowl. It is possible we could see some travel impacts in Mississippi as early as late Saturday night.

New Year's Day will be sunny and cool with highs in the lower 30s. Expect partly cloudy skies Monday evening with lows in the lower teens. It will be a good idea this weekend to make Winter weather preparations. Don't forget the pets, pipes, plants, and the elderly.

