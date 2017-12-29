New details released in case of 4-year-old boy shooting himself Bibb Co.

We have new details about what happened when a 4-year-old boy shot himself Thursday in Bibb County.

Although many in Brierfield didn’t know the family of that 4-year-old personally their hearts are still heavy over the loss of a child.

The Bibb County Sheriff said as of now it appears no one is directly at fault for the shooting.

Barry Scott works at Six Mile Supply and was there when family members were trying to meet an ambulance following the shooting, unfortunately, the boy died before paramedics could get there.

“We wish the best for them and our thoughts and prayers are with the family we know that they are going through a very difficult time,” said Witness Barry Scott.

“I briefly spoke with the family, but they are absolutely devastated. I've been a police officer for 25 years and it don't get any easier,” said Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade.

Especially when a small boy is killed at the hands of a gun he got a hold of. Something Scott said no parent ever wants to fathom.

“You try to put yourself in their shoes and it's hard to imagine what they are going through,” said Scott.

Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade said the family claims they put the gun away in an area they thought the child couldn't reach in the house.

“Everything appears to be accidental, but we want to do our due diligence to make there's nothing more to it than what it is,” said Wade.

And while authorities investigate Scott said they as a community will do what they can to support the family that 4-year old boy leaves behind.

“Well I think this community is a small community and they've certainly have come together thinking and praying for them as a whole,” said Scott.

The boy's body has been taken to a Forensics lab for an autopsy according to Sheriff Wade.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.