Seniors, lose the weight but not the muscle in 2018

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to quit smoking, there are a number of ways to improve your chances of success, an expert in tobacco treatment says.More >>
Small steps can make a big difference in your body and healthMore >>
If you're a senior who's pledging to lose weight in 2018, be sure you're shedding excess fat without losing muscle and bone.More >>
Preschoolers with asthma may have worse symptoms if they're overweight.More >>
Powerful magnetic fields created during an MRI scan were thought to play havoc with some pacemakers, but a new study says these scans are safe for people with the heart devices.More >>
