Tuscaloosa Salvation Army operating at capacity

Tuscaloosa's Salvation Army is acting as a warming station for people who need shelter from the cold weather during day as well as night.

People from the community were dropping off supplies while we were there Friday.

Annie Archibald dropped off blankets when she heard more people than usual were coming to the shelter.

The Salvation is operating at capacity. That's around 78 to 80 people, depending on whether the people coming in from cold temperatures include men and women individually and homeless families.

They're being encouraged to come inside where it's warm.

Once indoors, there are beds for them to sleep in as well a dining area and showers for them to use.

"It's just cold. You can die. Anything is possible in the cold weather and we are here to assist you to get you out of the weather," Felicia Sealey, a receptionist and intake person at the Salvation Army explained.

The Salvation Army in Tuscaloosa could use more supplies like toiletries, toothpaste, soap, razors, and socks.

You can drop them off Monday through Friday between 8am to noon and 1pm to 3pm at the Salvation Army at 2902 Greensboro Avenue.

