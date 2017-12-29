B'ham police officer resting at home after he was shot Thursday night

A Birmingham Police officer is resting at home after being shot in the line of duty Thursday night. Two people of interest are in custody related to the shooting. The investigation is continuing and there may be other arrests.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Princeton Avenue Thursday night around midnight. Tips from the community lead to an officer in an unmarked car looking for suspects connected to violent crimes. At one point, shots were fired into the officer's car. He was hit in the arm.

The Birmingham Police Department spokesman said the officer was wearing identifiable gear as a police officer even if his vehicle was unmarked. Neighbors say it was a "crazy" scene last night as police searched the area for the suspects. Thanks to K-9's, the two people of interest were taken into custody.

"The individuals opened fire on the vehicle which was occupied and that in itself is reckless and dangerous. Regardless of who the occupant is or was, that behavior can not be tolerated in our city," Sgt. Bryan Shelton said.

The officer was treated and released from UAB. His name is not being released, but we are told he is a seven year veteran who loves his job.

"I know him personally and he works hard for us. He cares and when you find an officer, a public servant who actually cares about people and what they go through, it's a gem. It's a real gem. We are highly forturnate that it did not turn out worse than what it was," Shelton said.

The officer is expected to go through counseling before he returns to duty.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.