Extreme cold event and warming centers for Etowah Co.

The following is a press release from the city of Gadsden:

Etowah County will be facing some brutally cold weather with wind chills in the single digits at times. Due to the forecasted temperatures and/or wind chill we are opening Warming Centers through next Friday, January 5th:

The following locations will open as Warming Centers on Sunday, December 31st:

The Salvation Army (114 N 11th Street, Gadsden) Daytime & Overnight Shelter

Until the extreme cold subsides.

(256) 546-4673

Elliott Community Center (2829 W Meighan Blvd, Gadsden)

8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

(256) 549-4674. “Pet Friendly in Crate” New Info

In addition to the above, beginning on Tuesday, January 2nd through Friday January 5th, the following locations will also be opened during normal business hours as Warming Centers. New Info

Carver Community Center (1030 Tuscaloosa Avenue, Gadsden) (256) 549-4667

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Gadsden Public Library (254 S. College Street, Gadsden) (256) 549-4699

9:00 a.m – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday

“Pet Friendly in Crate” New Info

East Gadsden Branch of the Gadsden Public Library (809 East Broad Street, Gadsden) (256) 549-4651 New Info

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

Alabama City Branch of the Gadsden Public Library (2700 West Meighan Blvd, Gadsden) (256) 549-4688 New Info

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

Etowah County citizens may also dial “211” First Call for Help for more information specific to Etowah County. New Info

Please follow @GECEMA on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.