Extreme cold event and warming centers for Etowah Co.

The following is a press release from the city of Gadsden:
Etowah County will be facing some brutally cold weather with wind chills in the single digits at times. Due to the forecasted temperatures and/or wind chill we are opening Warming Centers through next Friday, January 5th:
The following locations will open as Warming Centers on Sunday, December 31st:
Until the extreme cold subsides.
(256) 546-4673
8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
(256) 549-4674. “Pet Friendly in Crate” New Info
In addition to the above, beginning on Tuesday, January 2nd through Friday January 5th, the following locations will also be opened during normal business hours as Warming Centers. New Info
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
9:00 a.m – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday
“Pet Friendly in Crate” New Info
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
Etowah County citizens may also dial “211” First Call for Help for more information specific to Etowah County. New Info
