Game of Thrones' Red Wedding episode is still traumatizing fans

HBO thought it had come up with the seemingly perfect way to count down the last seven days of 2017 until the new year: seven seasons' worth of action from the seven kingdoms of Westeros. Starting December 26, the network began marathoning Game of Thrones at the rate of one season per day, creating a highly bingeable block of television programming to get us through the final slog before New Year's.

There was just one problem: viewers following along at home had kinda-sorta forgotten about that thing that happens in the second-to-last episode of Season 3 -- and ended up being traumatized all over again when "The Rains of Castamere" and the horrific Red Wedding blazed into their living rooms on Thursday night. Still considered by many to be the most shocking moment in Game of Thrones history (if not the history of television at large), this episode saw Robb Stark (Richard Madden), his pregnant wife Talisa (Oona Chaplin), and his mother Catelyn (Michelle Fairley) massacred at what was merely supposed to be an awkward wedding between Edmure Tully and one of Walder Frey's various daughters.

Needless to say, fans were not prepared.

Some saw it coming and noped out before the horror could begin.

it's the red wedding



nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooope

— Cam Underwood (@UnderwoodSports) December 29, 2017

Some never meant to watch it at all, but were victimized by their clueless parents.

My father just made me watch Robb Stark and his pregnant wife die. Like he's never seen the show. Just channel surfing and stopped on it. Had no idea I was silently suffering across the room.

— chris corwin (@chrisistoolish) December 29, 2017

Some were distraught by the hashtag alone.

I'm not sure why the Red Wedding is trending but can it not be? I'm still recovering

— ?? (@sidthekid_97) December 29, 2017

And while a few viewers found themselves experiencing a total reversal of sympathy the second time around...

After rewatching a little of the red wedding yesterday, Robb was a fool and had what was coming to him ???????

— Odoug Beckham Jr (@KhalDougoXiii) December 29, 2017

... in the end, most everyone agreed: the Red Wedding is still the worst.

Watching the Red Wedding unfold pic.twitter.com/TzcZQeID2S

— lev, my luv (@LEVRIER_) December 29, 2017

Game of Thrones' final season will debut in 2019.

