Two men arrested, accused of burglarizing Rainbow City service station

Two men were arrested early Friday morning after Rainbow City police say they burglarized a convenience store stealing thousands of dollars in cigarettes.

According to Rainbow City Police Chief Jonathan Horton, 37-year-old Courtney Mays and 39-year-old Demetrius Pruitt are facing theft of property, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude police, and burglary charges.

The two men are accused of burglarizing a MAPCO service station in Rainbow City early Friday morning.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they say the two men were in the process of leaving. Police say the suspects hit one police cruiser with their vehicle and led police on a chase to St. Clair County where they were eventually apprehended.

Both men remain in jail on no bond.

