Dick Van Dyke Show star Rose Marie dies at 94

HBO thought it had come up with the seemingly perfect way to count down the last seven days of 2017 until the new year: seven seasons' worth of action from the seven kingdoms of Westeros.

After the massive success of Will & Grace's return to TV this year, it was only a matter of time until more Must-See TV made its way back into our living rooms

Mad About You might be the next TV revival

Real Housewives of New York City star LuAnn de Lesseps has capped off her no-good-very-bad 2017 with a brand new rap sheet.

A revival of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been knocking around Hollywood for two years, after Will Smith revealed that he'd be rebooting the series himself, as a producer.

By Kat Rosenfield,

Rose Marie, the show business icon best known for her role as Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show, died Thursday, Dec. 28. She was 94.

Born Rose Marie Mazetta in New York City, the actress got her start as a child star, headlining her own NBC radio show at the age of 5. Known then as Baby Rose Marie, she appeared alongside W.C. Fields in the 1933 feature film International House and went on to become a vaudeville sensation and nightclub singer before turning to TV roles in the late 1950s.

Rose Marie first appeared in The Bob Cummings Show and My Sister Eileen before getting her big break, playing Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show for five seasons. More recently, she could be found making regular appearances on Hollywood Squares in the 1980s and '90s, and taking one-off TV roles through the early 2000s.

After the news of her death broke, Dick Van Dyke creator Carl Reiner took to Twitter to remember his longtime friend and collaborator.

I was so sad to learn of the passing of Rosemarie. There's never been a more engaging & multi-talented performer. In a span of 90 years, since she was four, dear Rosie performed on radio, in vaudeville, night clubs, films, TV, & Vegas & always had audiences clamoring for "more!!"

— carl reiner (@carlreiner) December 29, 2017



Rose Marie was married to Bobby Guy, one-time trumpeter for the NBC orchestra on The Tonight Show, from 1946 until his death in 1964. She is survived by a daughter, Georgiana Marie "Noopy" and her son-in-law Steven Rodrigues. In 2002, Rose Marie published a memoir, Hold the Roses, and a documentary about her life, Wait for Your Laugh, premiered in November.

Her career, which spanned nine decades, is among the longest-running in the history of show business -- an incredible achievement she reflected on in an interview with Variety in 2015.

"I've been in this business for so long," she said, "and I've loved every bit of it."

