SafeHome.org Safest Cities in Alabama - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

SafeHome.org Safest Cities in Alabama

(WBRC) -

The folks at SafeHome.org released a top 25 list of the safest cities in each state, including Alabama.

To check out that list, go to their website by clicking this link: https://www.safehome.org/safest-cities/al/

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly