FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast will bring dangerously cold temps next week

Another surge of frigid arctic air will impact the country this weekend and we will feel the impacts of this air mass beginning on Sunday. We continue to mention the possibility of a brief wintry mix of rain, sleet, and/or freezing rain between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. for areas west of I-65 and south of a line from Fayette to Jasper. Moisture will be rather limited in most of the area so the only concern for a few travel trouble spots would be to the west and southwest. I wouldn’t cancel any plans at this point, but I would check in often for updates just in case this changes.

FIRST ALERT FOR A HARD FREEZE NEXT WEEK: The bigger headline is going to be the significant cool down, with a deep freeze setting in. Many areas will drop below freezing Sunday evening and remain above freezing through Tuesday. Highs will be in the 30s, with lows in the teens. Highs will briefly top the freezing mark on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Make sure pipes are well protected, cover the faucets, and check on friends, pets, and loved ones to make sure everybody has a warm and cozy shelter. We will have some dangerous wind chills for the start of the New Year.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY: The sunshine is making for a pleasant Friday across the area. This will set the stage for highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. We will have more freezing temperatures and frost Saturday morning with lows in the 20s. Saturday will be another dry day with lots of sunshine and highs back in the mid to upper 40s.

BOWL GAMES: If you’re traveling for the big bowl games, carry the cold weather gear! Highs will struggle to top 40 in New Orleans on Monday, with highs only in the 30s in Atlanta. Dry weather is expected, with sunshine and an ice cold north wind.

