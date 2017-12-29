Demopolis PD investigating after young child leads officer to dead mother

Demopolis police are investigating the death of a woman after her small child told an officer that someone killed his mother.

Sharell Steele, 29, was found suffering from a gunshot wound while the officer was attempting to serve papers in the 1500 block of Queensbury Lane. Steele's son told them that someone killed his mother. An officer found her in the back bedroom of her home, along with her 4-month-old baby.

Her children were not injured.

EMS and Fire and Rescue units responded to the scene, but Steele died from her injuries.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Demopolis Police Department at 334-289-3073 or TIP LINE at 334-289-1475.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.