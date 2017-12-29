FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Arctic blast will bring the deep freeze, dangerously cold temps to Alabama next week

FIRST ALERT FOR A HARD FREEZE NEXT WEEK/WINTRY MIX SUNDAY: Another surge of frigid arctic air will impact the country this weekend and we will feel the impacts of this air mass beginning on Sunday. We’ve lowered our chances for winter precipitation on Sunday due to forecast model consistency in suggesting the bulk of the moisture will remain southwest of our area. We will continue to mention the possibility of a brief wintry mix of rain, sleet, and or freezing rain between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. for areas west of I-65. I wouldn’t cancel any plans at this point. We will continue to monitor and I will be updating the forecast as new data rolls in on Good Day Alabama. The bigger story is going to be the significant cooldown, with the deep freeze setting in. Many areas will d rop below freezing Sunday evening and remain above freezing through Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the 30s, with lows in the teens. Highs will briefly top the freezing mark on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Make sure pipes are well protected, cover the faucets, make sure the pets have a warm shelter and check on friends loved ones to make sure everybody has a warm cozy shelter.

TODAY AND TOMORROW: We are seeing a big temperature contrast across the area this morning due to clouds over East Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s to the east with 20s further west. If you parked outside you may want to take a few extra moments to warm up the car due to frost. Sunshine will return for most areas today and the clouds should thin out to the east. This will set the stage for highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will have more freezing temperatures and frost tomorrow morning as the sky clears overnight. Tomorrow will be another dry day, with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

BOWL GAMES: If you are traveling for the big bowl games, carry the cold weather gear! Highs will struggle to top 40° in New Orleans on Monday, with highs only in the 30s in Atlanta. Dry weather is expected, with sunshine and an ice cold north wind. Be sure to turn on “follow me” in the settings on your WBRC First Alert Weather App. This will provide you with the latest temperatures and current conditions for your location. You can download our FREE App by searching WBRC in your App Store.

