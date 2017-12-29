BPD officer shot in the arm; Search continues for suspect - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

BPD officer shot in the arm; Search continues for suspect

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Josh Gauntt/WBRC) (Source: Josh Gauntt/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A Birmingham police officer is recovering after being shot overnight. 

The officer was shot in the arm by an unknown suspect on 18th Place Southwest and Tuscaloosa Avenue around 11:30 p.m. while investigating a drug house complaint, according to the police department.

Police are still searching for the suspect. 

The officer was taken to UAB Hospital where he was discharged after 1 a.m.

This story is developing. 

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly