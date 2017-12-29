BPD officer shot in the arm; Search continues for suspect

A Birmingham police officer is recovering after being shot overnight.

The officer was shot in the arm by an unknown suspect on 18th Place Southwest and Tuscaloosa Avenue around 11:30 p.m. while investigating a drug house complaint, according to the police department.

Here's video earlier from UAB..A number of officers showing up after the officer-involved shooting (?? via @JoshRainey ) #WBRC pic.twitter.com/QIEPYXNkqq — Josh Gauntt (@joshg_TV) December 29, 2017

Police are still searching for the suspect.

The officer was taken to UAB Hospital where he was discharged after 1 a.m.

Officer is doing well and walked out of the hospital about an hour or so ago. Our mayor @WoodfinForBham and @ChiefACRoper both spoke with him at the hospital. Thank you for your support bham! — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) December 29, 2017

This story is developing.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.