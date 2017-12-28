FIRST ALERT: A wintry mix is still possible on Sunday

I'm not ready to give the all clear on Sunday's weather. Models are still indicating the possibility of rain, snow, and possibly even some freezing rain - especially for areas west of I-65 before noon. This means the possibility of some slick spots developing as moisture interacts with colder air in place.

This setup still looks primarily low impact, but it must be watched closely considering the much colder air coming behind this system. Highs on Sunday will only reach the lower to mid-30s with temperatures by Monday morning in the mid-teens.

The forecast looks dangerously cold next week with highs in the mid-30s and lows in the teens.

Meteorologist Wes Wyatt will have an update on the forecast and the latest data coming up on Good Day Alabama. Updates on the WBRC First Alert weather app.

