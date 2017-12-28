Officer-involved shooting results in fatality at Days Inn on Hwy. 280

An officer-involved shooting resulted in a fatality Thursday night.

Birmingham police responded to Days Inn on Hwy. 280. Officers rushed to the scene after getting a call about a suspicious person in the parking lot with a gun

They found the suspect in the parking lot walking around with a gun. Investigators say he may have been going room to room.

Police tried getting him to put the gun down but that didn't happen.

"Officers arrived and had to engage and as far as engagement, we know he had a firearm and was giving commands and really didn't comply with those commands. And shots were fired and right now, we have a white male here who is deceased," Lt. Sean Edwards with Birmingham police said.

The officer involved in this shooting is OK. ALEA is taking over the investigation which is standard procedure in these types of cases.

