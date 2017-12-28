Authorities ID man killed in officer-involved shooting at Days Inn

Authorities have identified the man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.

Christopher Baird, 27, was killed as officers responded to reports of a suspicious person with a gun in the parking lot of the Days Inn on Highway 280.

They found the Baird in the parking lot walking around with a gun. Investigators say he may have been going room to room.

Police tried getting him to put the gun down but that didn't happen.

"Officers arrived and had to engage and as far as engagement, we know he had a firearm and was giving commands and really didn't comply with those commands. And shots were fired and right now, we have a white male here who is deceased," Lt. Sean Edwards with Birmingham police said.

The officer involved in this shooting is OK and is on administrative leave, per policy. ALEA is taking over the investigation which is standard procedure in these types of cases.

