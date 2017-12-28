Three injured after train engines collide in Pickens County

I'm not ready to give the all clear on Sunday's weather. Models are still indicating the possibility of rain, snow, and possibly even some freezing rain - especially for areas west of I-65 before noon. This means the possibility of some slick spots developing as moisture interacts with colder air in place.More >>
I'm not ready to give the all clear on Sunday's weather. Models are still indicating the possibility of rain, snow, and possibly even some freezing rain - especially for areas west of I-65 before noon. This means the possibility of some slick spots developing as moisture interacts with colder air in place.More >>
A homeless woman in Tuscaloosa said she recently got approved for affordable housing after waiting a very long timeMore >>
A homeless woman in Tuscaloosa said she recently got approved for affordable housing after waiting a very long timeMore >>
New York City's mayor says 12 people have been killed in a Bronx apartment building fire including a child around a year old.More >>
New York City's mayor says 12 people have been killed in a Bronx apartment building fire including a child around a year old.More >>
An officer-involved shooting resulted in a fatality Thursday night.More >>
An officer-involved shooting resulted in a fatality Thursday night.More >>
According to the Pickens County EMA, two separate train engines collided with each other near Jackson Ferry Road Thursday evening. Three men were injured. Two of them were airlifted to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.More >>
According to the Pickens County EMA, two separate train engines collided with each other near Jackson Ferry Road Thursday evening. Three men were injured. Two of them were airlifted to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.More >>