Three injured after train engines collide in Pickens County

According to the Pickens County EMA, two separate train engines collided with each other near Jackson Ferry Road Thursday evening.

Three men were injured. Two of them were airlifted to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The area where the collision happened has been closed to traffic while the engines are removed from the track.

We're told authorities from Montgomery are heading to the area to investigate.

We'll update this story with more details as we find them out.

