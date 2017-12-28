Four people injured after train engines collide in Pickens County

According to the Pickens County EMA, two train engines collided with each other near Jackson Ferry Road Thursday evening.

Four people were injured in the crash. Three of them were airlifted to a hospital for treatment of broken bones and other serious internal injuries. The fourth person was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The area where the collision happened was closed to traffic Thursday evening while the engines were removed from the tracks.

We're told authorities from Montgomery were called in to the area to investigate.

