Four people injured after train engines collide in Pickens County

Two men were arrested early Friday morning after Rainbow City police say they burglarized a convenience store stealing thousands of dollars in cigarettes.More >>
Two men were arrested early Friday morning after Rainbow City police say they burglarized a convenience store stealing thousands of dollars in cigarettes.More >>
A Birmingham police officer is recovering after being shot overnight.More >>
A Birmingham police officer is recovering after being shot overnight.More >>
Another surge of frigid arctic air will impact the country this weekend and we will feel the impacts of this air mass beginning on Sunday. We continue to mention the possibility of a brief wintry mix of rain, sleet, and/or freezing rain between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. for areas west of I-65 and south of a line from Fayette to Jasper.More >>
Another surge of frigid arctic air will impact the country this weekend and we will feel the impacts of this air mass beginning on Sunday. We continue to mention the possibility of a brief wintry mix of rain, sleet, and/or freezing rain between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. for areas west of I-65 and south of a line from Fayette to Jasper.More >>
According to the Pickens County EMA, two train engines collided with each other near Jackson Ferry Road Thursday evening.More >>
According to the Pickens County EMA, two train engines collided with each other near Jackson Ferry Road Thursday evening.More >>
Demopolis police are investigating the death of a woman after her small child told officers that someone killed his mother.More >>
Demopolis police are investigating the death of a woman after her small child told officers that someone killed his mother.More >>