The sooner kids learn to eat healthy, the better

The millions of Americans caught in the grip of an addiction to opioids -- prescription painkillers or heroin -- remained the leading health news story of the past year.More >>
Even levels of air pollution deemed "safe" by U.S. government standards may shorten the life spans of seniors, new research suggests.More >>
Exposing young children to a wide range of healthy foods when they're young can help instill good eating habits, researchers report.More >>
An analysis of urine samples from roughly 300,000 California women finds that more than 7 percent used marijuana while pregnant.More >>
The holiday blues might be a common phenomenon, but there's plenty you can do to protect your mental health this time of year.More >>
