JeffCo officials react to allegations of voter fraud

A top Jefferson County election official disagrees with allegations of voter fraud.

In the lawsuit filed late Thursday, Roy Moore's campaign made allegations of voter fraud in Jefferson County. The lawsuit claimed Republican districts did not vote for Moore, the voter turnout was higher than surrounding counties, and it was possible election machines could have been altered.

Jefferson County Registrar Barry Stephenson is not buying it. "The election occurred 16 days ago, December 12th. We did not receive any report in Jefferson County of voting irregularities. None," Stephenson said.

Across the country, there have been allegations voter machines may have been tampered with by hackers. Stephenson said that's not the case in Jefferson County. "The Jefferson County voting machines are not tied to the internet. They are not connected to any network. They all stand alone. We remove the memory cards at the end of voting," Stephenson said.

Stephenson says of the 30 over the mountain voting boxes which are predominately Republican, Moore only took two of them - barely. UAB political analyst Larry Powell said that vote was a referendum on Roy Moore.

"Roy Moore is politely described as populace Republican. It would be more accurately to describe him as extreme right wing Republican that bothers establishment Republicans," Powell said.

Probate Judge Alan King is not commenting on the allegations because of the pending lawsuit.

Powell adds Moore’s continued legal fight may hurt his future political plans.

