Tuscaloosa Police continue search for suspect in Wednesday 'standoff'

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies were looking for KeAndre Harper long before Tuscaloosa Police thought they had him surrounded inside the Radio Cab office on 21st Street at Jemison Avenue.

"Obviously, with recent events he's back on our radar," Chief Loyd Baker with the Sheriff's Office said.

Harper is wanted by deputies on charges of breaking into a vehicle and domestic violence.

"Those are both Circuit Court warrants and we are actively searching for him as we speak," Baker added.

Tuscaloosa police shut down an intersection in the Silver Park Community Wednesday during a standoff in hopes of finding Harper following an argument near Radio Cab.

"When officers arrived, one subject ran inside. We were informed that the person was armed with a gun," Lt. Teena Richardson with Tuscaloosa Police explained Wednesday.

Officers thought Harper was inside the business until a search of the building revealed no one was inside.

"Somebody that's wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office has been involved or alleged to have been involved in something else we're going to spend more time on that individual to get him off the street," Baker went on to say.

Anyone with information on Harper's whereabouts should call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Department at 205-752-0616.

