FIRST ALERT: Threat for wintry weather is decreasing

High clouds have remained in place across the area Thursday. As expected, temperatures reached the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. We should see some clearing later Thursday night with overnight lows around 30.

We should see some sunshine Friday. Highs will reach around 50 during the afternoon. If you have Friday evening plans, expect mostly clear skies with lows around 30.

Saturday will be sunny and cool. Expect highs in the upper 40s.

As expected, the weekend forecast has been evolving. Sunday will be mostly dry with only a slight chance for rain during the afternoon/evening. The forecast models are in much better agreement with a drier solution. While it is still too early to give the all clear for any Winter weather, I feel much more confident in the forecast. As always, stay close to weather information over the next several days. Temperatures on Sunday will remain in the mid 30s with scattered clouds. Expect lows Sunday night to fall into the upper teens.

First Alert: Make sure you protect the pets, pipes, and plants late weekend. We will see dangerously cold temps. It is also a good idea to check on older family members. We will continue to stay in this very chilly pattern through next week. With the drier air in place, the sky will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the teens. This is the coldest air so far this season.

