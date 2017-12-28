Woman killed in Montevallo car crash - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Woman killed in Montevallo car crash

Source: Josh Newton/WBRC Source: Josh Newton/WBRC
MONTEVALLO, AL (WBRC) -

Police say a woman was killed in a two-car collision on Thursday afternoon on AL-155.

The woman was driving a red truck when she was hit at an intersection by another truck.

Police say the red truck left the road way and struck out-of-service gas pumps at a convenience store.

Please check back for details as we gather additional information.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly