Birmingham PD investigating shooting at gas station on Graymont Ave.

Officials with the Birmingham Police Department confirm a man was shot at a gas station on Graymont Avenue West Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Exxon located at 734 Graymont Avenue West.

When officers arrived to investigate, the man who was shot had already been taken by someone to an area hospital for treatment.

His injuries, according to police, are not life threatening.

No word yet on any suspect or motive.

