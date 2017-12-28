Deputies: 4-year-old fatally shoots himself in Brierfield - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Deputies: 4-year-old fatally shoots himself in Brierfield

(Source: Raycom images) (Source: Raycom images)
BIBB COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A 4-year-old fatally shot himself Thursday in Brierfield.

Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating and say the boy found a gun in his home. He accidentally shot himself.

Investigators say the boy was driven to Six Mile Supply to meet an Ambulance but he died before paramedics could arrive.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly