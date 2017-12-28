Tuscaloosa man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder

It took less than an hour for Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Jim Roberts to sentence Henry McGhee to life in prison Thursday morning on murder and theft charges.

McGhee talked to us before deputies took him to jail.

"I would like to say you know, it's a dirty world we live in man," McGhee told us.

A jury found him guilty of murdering Kevin Patrick in April of 2015.

The men had a fist fight at McKenzie Court Apartments.

Prosecutors say McGhee choked Patrick until he passed out and kicked him in the head while he was unconscious.

Witnesses also claimed McGhee said he hoped Patrick would die.

Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb spoke for a member of the victim's family who didn't want to comment after McGhee's sentencing.

"Pleased with the result and really I think I am sad for the community also in the sense of the loss of a life and harm to the families involved," Webb explained.

McGhee's family apologized to Patrick's family inside court.

They told Judge Roberts he deserved a second chance and he just needed some help they hope he'll get in prison. "My heart goes out to them. They lost one, they visit at the grave. We lost one, we will visit at the prison," Cassandra Sledge, McGhee's aunt went on to say.

McGhee has already spent two years and eight months behind bars for Patrick's death before his trial and sentencing.

