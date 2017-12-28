Walmart.com reveals top sellers by state in 2017

Walmart.com compiled a list of unique top sellers in 2017 by state.

Some highlights from the list: Beverages were top sellers in six different state. Plastic hangers were popular in Pennsylvania.

And in Alabama? Crayons. We were among three states that had school supplies as a top seller. Erasers were popular in Illinois and glue sticks were popular in Maryland.

You can see the details in the graphic they released below:

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.