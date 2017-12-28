Ex-owner of Moscow candy factory jailed for fatal shooting

MOSCOW (AP) - The former owner of a Russian candy factory has been ordered to remain in jail while the slaying of a plant security guard is under investigation.

Investigators said Ilya Averyanov argued with the factory's new owner and opened fire with a hunting rifle on Wednesday, killing the guard and wounding three other people.

Averyanov told a radio station before his arrest he was defending himself against a "gang" that had colluded with Moscow prosecutors to seize his property.

Averyanov told a court he didn't intend to kill anyone and pleaded to be put under house arrest. The court on Thursday instead ordered him jailed for two months.

Court filings show a bankruptcy hearing related to the Menshevik factory is scheduled for January in Moscow.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.