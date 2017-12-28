'Obamacare' sign-up tally dips slightly to 8.7M

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The government says more than 8.7 million people have signed up for coverage next year under the Obama-era health care law, exceeding expectations for a program that President Donald Trump has unsuccessfully tried to repeal.
The final tally released Thursday for the 39 HealthCare.gov states showed about 80,000 fewer sign-ups than an initial count provided last week. A spokesman for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said the slight dip was due to late cancellations.
Still, HealthCare.gov enrollment reached nearly 95 percent of last year's level, outperforming expectations in a show of consumer demand.
A complete national tally may not be available until March, as states running their own health insurance markets are continuing to sign up consumers. In California and New York, enrollment season ends Jan. 31.
President Donald Trump is predicting that Democrats and Republicans will come together "and develop a great new HealthCare plan."
An AP analysis find that more than 4 in 5 signed up under health law are in states that Trump won.
The level exceeds what experts thought was possible after another year of political battles over the Affordable Care Act, not to mention market problems like rising premiums and insurer exits.
