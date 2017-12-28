Wes: More freezing temperatures Thursday night

Our forecast remains on track Thursday afternoon with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and highs in the 40s. The temperature was already up to 46 degrees in Anniston at the time of this update. The sky will remain partially cloudy tonight, with lows in the freezing range. Dry weather will continue tomorrow and on Saturday with highs in the 40s and a mix of clouds and sunshine.



SUNDAY’S WINTER WEATHER POTENTIAL: Most of the numerical forecast model guidance is suggesting a minimal risk for winter weather on Sunday and trending drier, but we are going to maintain a small chance of showers and a wintry mix, mainly over West Alabama for Sunday morning. The bulk of the moisture looks to pass southwest of our area. We could see a few showers, possibly mixing with or changing to snow before ending in the late afternoon or evening. That is a big IF at this point based only on the European Model Guidance. The amount of moisture is the question and the dry air may win out according to the latest data. I certainly wouldn’t cancel my New Year’s Eve plans at this point. If some of the newer data surprises us with more precipitation, we will be the first to let you know and we will alert you on the First Alert Weather app.



FIRST ALERT FOR A HARD FREEZE NEXT WEEK: Some of the coldest air of the year will settle in Sunday night, with highs struggling to top freezing on Monday. Lows will tumble into the teens Monday night and there may even be some single digits over parts of north Alabama. I would prepare for a hard freeze and pipe bursting type cold. Highs will remain in the 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with lows back in the teens and 20s. Some of the long range data suggests there may be enough moisture for some snow flurries early next Wednesday.



BOWL GAMES: If you are visiting Atlanta and New Orleans for the Peach Bowl and Sugar Bowl, no precipitation is expected. Temperatures will only top out in the low 40s in New Orleans on Monday, with highs only in the 30s in Atlanta. Bundle up!

